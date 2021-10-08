Rodney Windell Haigler

COLUMBIA -- A memorial service for Mr. Rodney Windell Haigler, 50, of Columbia, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Simmons Funeral Home Chapel of Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. D.L. Grant Sr. ofChapel Hill Baptist Church, Santee, will be officiating.

Mr. Haigler passed away September 2021.

Mr. Haigler was the eldest son of Mrs. Janie Wright Haigler-Glover and the late James T. Haigler. He was the grandson of the late Preston and Genvea Haigler, Orangeburg, and the late Morris Wright Sr. and Dorothy Gilmore-Wright, Santee.

Family and friends may call his mother at 803-378-5995 or visit her home, 415 Winningham Road, Orangeburg.



