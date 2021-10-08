Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rodney Windell Haigler
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Rodney Windell Haigler

COLUMBIA -- A memorial service for Mr. Rodney Windell Haigler, 50, of Columbia, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Simmons Funeral Home Chapel of Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. D.L. Grant Sr. ofChapel Hill Baptist Church, Santee, will be officiating.

Mr. Haigler passed away September 2021.

Mr. Haigler was the eldest son of Mrs. Janie Wright Haigler-Glover and the late James T. Haigler. He was the grandson of the late Preston and Genvea Haigler, Orangeburg, and the late Morris Wright Sr. and Dorothy Gilmore-Wright, Santee.

Family and friends may call his mother at 803-378-5995 or visit her home, 415 Winningham Road, Orangeburg. Visitation to the home is from noon until 8 p.m. A face mask is required due to COVID-19. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.