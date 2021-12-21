Menu
Rodney Michael Rivers
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
8824 Old Number Six Hwy
Santee, SC

Rodney Michael Rivers

SANTEE -- Services for Mr. Rodney Michael Rivers, 54, of 756 Mt. Olive Road, will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Holly Hill, with interment to follow. The Rev. Stephen Clinton is officiating.

Mr. Rivers passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, his mother, Ola Mae Rivers, may be reached via telephone at (803) 682-1522 or (803) 496-7225. Condolences may also be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
From my family to yours. We were hanging out buddies. Miss him already glad to know that he will never suffer anymore. See you I'm the next life.
Kim from Florida
January 1, 2022
To Ms. Ola Rivers (a former coworker) and family: Heartfelt condolences to you for your loss. May God continue to strengthen you. Love you as always.
Vernette Martin
December 27, 2021
Ola, I'm remembering that cute little boy back in Brooklyn NY ... You have my deepest and sincere condolences ... Praying for you and your family ...
Joann Jacques
Friend
December 27, 2021
I extend my deepest sympathies to you and your family and pray that God will comfort you! Fly High Dice!
Aundra Funderburk
Family
December 27, 2021
Aundra Funderburk and Family
December 27, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss
Rosalee Garner
December 21, 2021
Mike & I not only are family, but we grew up in Brooklyn together. I am older than Dice but we had lots of good times. I´m going to miss you all over again. Rest In Everlasting Glory Mike. Love you always
Brenda Asbery
Family
December 21, 2021
In this difficult time, I give The Rivers Family my deepest sympathy and may see Y'all three this difficult time
Ervin Edmonds Jr.
Friend
December 21, 2021
