Roline B. Washington
FUNERAL HOME
Dash's Funeral Home
12409 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Roline B. Washington

BAMBERG – Graveside services for Mrs. Roline B. Washington, 87, of 288 Harley Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the funeral home.

The family will not be accepting visitors at the residence due to COVID-19. Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bamberg Memory Gardens
14836 Heritage Highway, Bamberg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dash's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My pray out to you family.
Sherry Rowe
September 17, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jacky Downing Samuel and Family
September 13, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bishop. Dr. Lionel Sapp
September 13, 2021
Our hearts and prayers are with you, in your time of sorrow. We hope you find comfort in knowing that your love one is in a better place. We are here for your! Pastor Arnold Williams and the Thankful Baptist Church family, Bamberg, SC
Judy Halmon
September 12, 2021
