Ronald A. Frazier

COPE -- Ronald A. Frazier, 58, of 117 Moorer Road, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Summerville Community Hospice, Summerville.

Graveside services will be held at noon Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in the Macedonia AME Church Cemetery, Cope.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.