Ronald W. "Ronnie" Jeffcoat
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Ronald "Ronnie" W. Jeffcoat

Ronald "Ronnie" W. Jeffcoat, 70, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Ronnie was the husband of Denise Westberry Jeffcoat.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, at the Columbia Road Church of God, Orangeburg, with Bishop Keith Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during all services. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Ronnie was born in Orangeburg, the son of the late Theron William "TW" Jeffcoat and the late Myrtis Jones Jeffcoat. Ronnie, along with his dad "TW", owned and operated Jeffcoat's Auto Sales in Orangeburg for over 40 years. He also worked at various car dealerships in Orangeburg, and was an employee of Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. Ronnie attended Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. He was a very active member of the Columbia Road Church of God, where he was a Trustee, Council Member, Sunday School Teacher, and member of the Choir. Ronnie enjoyed spending time with his family, especially when he and Denise visited their girls Janna and Jennifer. Ronnie never met a stranger, and was loved by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Denise, and daughters Jennifer Jeffcoat Tidwell (Brandon) and Janna Lauren Jeffcoat; and sister Mary Jeffcoat Gerow.

Memorials may be made to the Columbia Road Church of God, 2485 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC
Sep
12
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Columbia Road Church of God
2485 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Eolean Hughes
Family
September 10, 2021
