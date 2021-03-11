Ronald Stevenson

ORANGEBURG -- Deacon Ronald Stevenson, 72, of 1889 Kennerlly Road, died March 9, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will only be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

