The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries
Ronny Derald Huff
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Ronny Derald Huff

CAYCE -- Ronny Derald Huff, 67, died peacefully at his home in Cayce on March 1, 2021, following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Fred Buchannon and the Rev. David Coffman officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Ronny was born in Orangeburg to Betty Brown Huff and the late Emory W. Huff. He retired as a regional sales manager for RNDA, where he was instrumental in distributing Red Bull across the state and was fondly referred to as the "Red Bull Man". Ronny built his faith in church at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Orangeburg, and was a current member of Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church in Lexington. He was an avid golfer with a wonderful sense of humor who loved his family and friends.

Ronny will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 38 years, Beverly Brown Huff of Cayce; daughters, Erica and Charlotte Huff of the Columbia area; his mother, Betty Brown Huff of Orangeburg; and sister, Marcia Adkins, and brother-in-law, Don Adkins, of Seneca.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 3, 2021.
Mar
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Orangeburg, SC
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ronny was a good friend in high school. So sorry to hear of his passing, but excited for his homecoming in heaven. I will keep the family in my thoughts and prayers.
Ronnie Walters
March 4, 2021
We were children together at St. Paul´s Methodist Church and I have many fond memories of those years...Sending prayers to his family and other friends from St.Paul´s who might remember.
David Gatch
March 4, 2021
Beverly, children and family I extend my deepest sympathy in the loss of Ronnie. May God´s peace reign over all of you.
Nita Cobb
March 3, 2021
