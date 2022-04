Rosa Nell Moody

COLUMBIA -- Ms. Rosa Nell Moody, 74, of 7648 Austin Woods, passed Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit at the residence of her daughter, Angela Williams, 116 Podium Road, Cordova, and must wear a mask.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.