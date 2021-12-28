Menu
Rosa Lee Morgan
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Rosa Lee Morgan

CORDOVA -- Rosa Lee Morgan, 71, of 253 Crossover Drive, died Dec. 26, 2021, at her residence.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Cope.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Rosa Morgan, 223 Crossover Drive, Cordova, and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 28, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praying God will comfort you and your family
Teressa Simpson Ford
January 4, 2022
Rosa, my sincere condolences to you and your family on the transition of your mom Ms Rosa , know that we the Greeters of Edisto Fork United Methodist Church and Patience group # 1 and 2 are hear to render any assistance that you need, we love you
Barbara Cleckley
January 1, 2022
So sorry to hear the passing of Lee. Condolences to the family.
DOROTHY A HART
Friend
December 30, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss, praying for your family.
Judy Cleckley
December 28, 2021
