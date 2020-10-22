Rosa Walker Perry

ORANGEBURG -- Rosa W. Perry of Orangeburg died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Mrs. Perry was born July 15, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois. She was the third youngest of seven children born to George R. Walker Sr. and Marie Odessa Pilgrim. She was preceded in death by her siblings.

She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Jack and Jill of America Inc., the Sigma Xi, Beta Kappa Chi and Alpha Kappa Mu National Honor Societies, and a devoted member St. Luke Presbyterian Church U.S.A.

Rosa wed the late Nathan R. Perry Sr. in 1960. To that union two sons were born, Nathan R. Perry Jr. and Jonathan M. Perry (Nicole Perry). Rosa is survived by her two sons; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, and former students and mentees that will forever know the loving, caring and protective nature of Rosa W. Perry.