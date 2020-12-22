Menu
Roscoe Cheeseboro Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
2205 Liberty Street
Saint Matthews, SC

Roscoe Cheeseboro Jr.

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Roscoe Cheeseboro Jr., 84, of Columbia, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Providence AME Church, St. Matthews.

Mr. Cheeseboro passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, at Rice Estates Assisted Living Facility of Columbia.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec, 22, at the funeral home. COVID 19 precautions will be in place to include masks and social distancing at both the funeral home during viewing and during graveside services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
2205 Liberty Street P.O. Box 32, Saint Matthews, SC
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Providence AME Church
St. Matthews, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our prayers and thoughts are with you.
Ginnie Langford and family
December 23, 2020
Shara and family my pray is that God will give you all the strength you all will need in the days , weeks and mouths to come please know we are thinking about you all and praying for you at this dark time..God Bless you all!!
Steve Johnson
December 23, 2020
Florence you and your family have my deepest sympathy in the lost of your brother. Be blessed.flora and family
Flora Williams
December 22, 2020
