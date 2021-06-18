Menu
Rose Butler
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Rose Butler

ORANGEBURG --Funeral services for Mrs. Rose Butler, 58, of Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

The Rev. Ellis White Jr. is officiating.

Mrs. Butler passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Edisto Post-Acute Orangeburg.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Dorothy Fine, 644 Bleakley St., Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
I will most definitely miss my friend of 25+years you'll be missed forever in my heart rip love ya!!!!
Shelia Brown
Friend
June 22, 2021
I'm very sorry for your LOSS
Pearly Livingston
June 22, 2021
Sorry for your loss deepest condolences Dorothy and Family.
Sherri Green and Family
Family
June 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss Dorothy and family my deepest condolences
Linda M Frederick
Family
June 19, 2021
Sorry for your lost an I will pray for your family
Ruth Busby
School
June 18, 2021
I'm most definitely going to miss my bestie the late night conversation it hurts so bad
Shelia Brown
June 18, 2021
