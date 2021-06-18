Rose Butler

ORANGEBURG --Funeral services for Mrs. Rose Butler, 58, of Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

The Rev. Ellis White Jr. is officiating.

Mrs. Butler passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Edisto Post-Acute Orangeburg.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Dorothy Fine, 644 Bleakley St., Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

