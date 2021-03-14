Menu
Rose L. Moorer Felder

Rose L. Moorer Felder

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside for Ms. Rose L. Moorer Felder will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Bethea's Memorial Gardens, Macedonia Road, Orangeburg.

There will be no viewing at the cemetery. Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, LLC, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway. The service will be available virtually from the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home Facebook page.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 14 to Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praying for the family
Judy Cleckley
March 20, 2021
With deepest sympathy, you all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sherry Kelly-McGlon
March 19, 2021
With my deepest sympathy I am sorry to hear about the death of your love one. May the family find peace and joy with the help of Jesus Christ.
Hattie Mitchell Whitmire
March 14, 2021
Sorry to hear of the loss of your love one the family has our deepest condolences and sympathy
Nita Dickson&family
March 14, 2021
