Roxie Ann Baker
FUNERAL HOME
Jackson's Memorial Chapel - Neeses
6751 Savannah Highway
Neeses, SC

Roxie Ann Baker

SPRINGFIELD -- Mrs. Roxie Ann Baker, 68 of 130 Stoneman Drive, Springfield, transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Samaria Baptist Church, Springfield.

Visitation will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel Chapel, Neeses.

Family will receive friends at 215 Columbia Road, Wagener. Please adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines when visiting the residence and/or attending the service. Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Jackson's Memorial Chapel - Neeses
6751 Savannah Highway , Neeses, SC
Sep
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Samaria Baptist Church,
Springfield, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Jackson's Memorial Chapel - Neeses
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
