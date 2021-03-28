Menu
Roy "8 9" Davis
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC

Roy '89' Davis

SANTEE -- On Friday, March 26, 2021, Roy "8 9" Davis, 59, of 2359 Bass Drive, Santee, answered his call for eternal life. He was born to the late Mr. Laco Davis and the late Mrs. Ruby Mae Fogle Davis on Sept. 22, 1961.

Roy enjoyed life to the fullest and marched to the beat of his own drum. He never met a stranger and would give anyone the last of whatever he possessed. To know Roy was to love him. He was always the life of family gatherings and any party. There was never a dull moment when he was around.

Roy was predeceased by his loving parents, Mr. Laco Davis and Mrs. Ruby Mae Fogle Davis; brothers, Mr. Harry and Lacell Davis; grandparents, Ms. Rochelle Davis, Mr. and Mrs. Bookerte Waymer; and two nephews, Mr. Michael Gilmore and Mr. John McCord.

Those left to cherish his precious memories are his five siblings, Annie (Roosevelt) Gilmore, Roscoe (Connie) Davis, Rose (James) Wilder, John Davis and Rickey Mae (James) Council; sister-in-law, Alean Davis; six aunts, Rachel Gillard, Bertha Spann, Joann Glover, Eva Mae Waymer, Daisy Glover and Alice Horton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Davis will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday March 31, at Dantzler Cemetery, Mt. Olive Road, Santee.

Masks will be required for persons attending the service.

Condolences may be sent to the family via: [email protected] Friends may also call the funeral home.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Dantzler Cemetery
Mt. Olive Rd, Santee, SC
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
Sorry for the loss of your love one. Please accept our sincere sympathy and prayers.
Huline & Lee Goodman
Acquaintance
April 9, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Netha
March 31, 2021
With deepest Sympathy to the Davis family Roy is most definitely going to be miss he always had a way of making you smile and you are so right he never met a stranger , I so glad I got the chance to know him Rest in Peace Roy
Sharon Adams Willis
March 31, 2021
Sending prayers to the Davis Family. Remember, there is no sorry that Heaven cannot heal.
Mary Ann Bassard
Friend
March 31, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Rosalee GarnerGarner
Friend
March 30, 2021
We are sorry for y'all loss Roy was a good friend every time he see me he would ask me about my mom how she was doing he is going to be miss very much he is resting now their will never be nobody like Roy so rest on my friend get your rest you always keep people laughing and this like they you was the life of the party we keep y'all in prayers and y'all be strong it be alright we love y'all the Snider family
Margie Snider and family
March 30, 2021
We love you Roy. You made plenty of our days the best days of our lives
Terence and Marissa Evans
Friend
March 30, 2021
My deepest Condolences to the Davis Family-Roy will be missed. RIP
Louise Keitt
March 30, 2021
My thoughts&prayers are with you&family.
Lillie Kinley
Friend
March 30, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. SIP 8’9. We going to miss you Roy
Tikayah Hamilton
Friend
March 30, 2021
We are truly sorry for your loss. Our condolences to your family on the passing of your brother . May our thoughts and prayers ease family through this difficult time.
John & Tyronia Bonaparte
March 29, 2021
Sorry of the loss of Brother Roy Davis to the family love always God bless
Shirley Abraham
March 29, 2021
Sending our condolences and prayers to the Davis Family
Mr & Mrs Furman McFadden
March 29, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. Roy touched so many people in different ways...he will missed. His personality was one that could never be matched or duplicated. May he Rest In Peace and God provides comfort as we send Prayers to his grieving family and friends.
Sandra Walker and Family
Friend
March 29, 2021
My Heartfelt Sympathy Goes Out To The Family of the Bereaved, Roy Davis...Always Remember Roy Left A Legacy of Unconditional Love Behind... Filled With Joyous Memories!

With My Deepest Sympathy and Continuous Prayers of God's Love and Comfort...
Mrs. Dukes
March 29, 2021
Sending condolences to the Davis family
Carolyn Foust
Acquaintance
March 28, 2021
You and your family are in our prayers
Thello and mary moore family Shingle, Moore, Abraham and Guinyard Family
March 28, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences to you all on the lost of your Brother Roy .he will truly be Missed by all may God continue to keep you all in his loving arms Patricia Bailey and family.
Patricia Bailey
March 28, 2021
sorry for the loss of your brother, he will be miss our prayers and thoughts are with the Davis family's
Cynthia Davis
March 28, 2021
Condolences to your family from ours.
Brenda Asbery
March 28, 2021
