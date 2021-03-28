Roy '89' Davis

SANTEE -- On Friday, March 26, 2021, Roy "8 9" Davis, 59, of 2359 Bass Drive, Santee, answered his call for eternal life. He was born to the late Mr. Laco Davis and the late Mrs. Ruby Mae Fogle Davis on Sept. 22, 1961.

Roy enjoyed life to the fullest and marched to the beat of his own drum. He never met a stranger and would give anyone the last of whatever he possessed. To know Roy was to love him. He was always the life of family gatherings and any party. There was never a dull moment when he was around.

Roy was predeceased by his loving parents, Mr. Laco Davis and Mrs. Ruby Mae Fogle Davis; brothers, Mr. Harry and Lacell Davis; grandparents, Ms. Rochelle Davis, Mr. and Mrs. Bookerte Waymer; and two nephews, Mr. Michael Gilmore and Mr. John McCord.

Those left to cherish his precious memories are his five siblings, Annie (Roosevelt) Gilmore, Roscoe (Connie) Davis, Rose (James) Wilder, John Davis and Rickey Mae (James) Council; sister-in-law, Alean Davis; six aunts, Rachel Gillard, Bertha Spann, Joann Glover, Eva Mae Waymer, Daisy Glover and Alice Horton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Davis will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday March 31, at Dantzler Cemetery, Mt. Olive Road, Santee.

Masks will be required for persons attending the service.

Condolences may be sent to the family via: [email protected] Friends may also call the funeral home.