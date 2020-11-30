Roy Lockard

HOLMANS BRIDGE COMMUNITY -- Graveside funeral services for Roy Lincoln Lockard, 77, of the Holmans Bridge community will be held at noon Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Ghents Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark, with Will Davis officiating.

The family has asked that memorials be made to Ghents Branch Baptist Church WMU, 1974 Ghents Branch Road, Denmark, SC 29042. Mr. Lockard passed away at home on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Born in Harlan County Kentucky, he was a son of the late Tad Lincoln Lockard and Lula Brock Lockard and was married to Carolyn Phelps Lockard. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Cuban Crisis. Roy worked and retired as Dairy Manager for PET distributing dairy products into schools and retail stores. He attended Ghents Branch Baptist Church and the New Hope Sunday School Class. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid Kentucky Wild Cat fan.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 60 years, Carolyn P. Lockard of the home; a daughter, René (Lynn) Rhymer of Cranks, Kentucky; two sons, Roy L. Lockard Jr. of the Holmans Bridge community and Troy (Jodi) Lockard of Summerville; two grandchildren, Whitney R. (Timmy) Engle of Gray's Knob, Kentucky and Adam (Megan) Rhymer of Cranks, Kentucky; his great-grandchildren, Easton and Embrey Engle and Cheyanne and Jaxon Rhymer; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Lockard, and his two sisters, Wilma L. Green and Betty L. Rayborn.

Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family. Please visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.