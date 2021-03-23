Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy Randolph Pierson
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Roy Randolph Pierson

BAMBERG -- Roy Randolph Pierson, 64, of Bamberg, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 25, in the Dukes Harley Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Dukes Harley Funeral Home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Roy was born in Tennessee, a son of the late Roy Randolph Pierson Sr. and Mildred Jamerson Pierson. He had retired from Palmetto Baking Company. Roy loved spending time with his family, and especially his grandchildren. He loved to cook and trying different recipes for all to enjoy. Roy also loved breeding and raising his miniature Schnauzers.

Survivors include his daughters, Shellie Pierson, Melinda A Deese (Joe) and Priscilla Bayne (Scott); sons, Bryan Pierson and Kevin Pierson; a brother, Tommy Pearson; grandchildren, Paige, Dylen, Hayden, Joshua, Kolton and Ashlyn, and Cade; a great grandson, Xander; and a special friend, Ann Pierson He was predeceased by his daughter, Olivia Pierson, and his sisters, Sheena Dyches and Brenda Rhine.

Memorials may be made to the Orangeburg SPCA, 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC
Mar
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.