Roy Randolph Pierson

BAMBERG -- Roy Randolph Pierson, 64, of Bamberg, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 25, in the Dukes Harley Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Dukes Harley Funeral Home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Roy was born in Tennessee, a son of the late Roy Randolph Pierson Sr. and Mildred Jamerson Pierson. He had retired from Palmetto Baking Company. Roy loved spending time with his family, and especially his grandchildren. He loved to cook and trying different recipes for all to enjoy. Roy also loved breeding and raising his miniature Schnauzers.

Survivors include his daughters, Shellie Pierson, Melinda A Deese (Joe) and Priscilla Bayne (Scott); sons, Bryan Pierson and Kevin Pierson; a brother, Tommy Pearson; grandchildren, Paige, Dylen, Hayden, Joshua, Kolton and Ashlyn, and Cade; a great grandson, Xander; and a special friend, Ann Pierson He was predeceased by his daughter, Olivia Pierson, and his sisters, Sheena Dyches and Brenda Rhine.

Memorials may be made to the Orangeburg SPCA, 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.