Ruby Douglas

COPE -- Ruby Douglas, 74, of 210 Cotton Ave., died Oct. 9, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mast and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com