Ruby "Angel" Drawdy
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Ruby 'Angel' Drawdy

ORANGEBURG -- Ruby "Angel" Drawdy, 56, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 22, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

"Angel" was born Sept. 1, 1964, in Whiteville, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Marion R. Henry and the late Linda F. Henry. Her "fur baby" Layla passed away with her as well. "Angel" was a wonderful person who loved life. She was an exceptional fiancée, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed.

Survivors include her fiancé, Ricky Hutto; sisters, Patricia Hoover of Cope and Paula McDaniel (Randall) of Orangeburg; nieces, Carolyn Woodruff (Shawne Guy), Robyn Hoover (C.J. Maxwell), Ashley Dyson (Francisco Aguayo), Crystal Nettles (Joshua) and Brandy Smith; six great-nieces; and six great-nephews.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
Im heart broken to hear of this huge loss. Angel, a sweet girl who was loved my many. I pray for Ricky, her family and friends. Rest in peace beautiful angel.
Becky Peirce McGinnis
March 27, 2021
My heart hurts for you and your family. Angel was one of the sweetest people I know always there to offer help and love the friends. She was beautiful inside and out. I know she's in heaven looking down with Layla. May God keep you strong
Kelly Peirce
March 25, 2021
I was so sorry to hear about Angel. I know you all are heartbroken. She was such a giving person. My prayers are with you all.
Deborah Walter
March 24, 2021
