Rudolph R. Glover Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Rudolph R. Glover Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Rudolph R. Glover Sr., 89, of 245 Golson Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg,with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry McCutcheon is officiating.

Mr. Glover passed away Saturday, July 3, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Barbara Cox Glover, 245 Golson Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
Dear Glover Family: My sincere condolences on the passing of Rudy. I've always made a point of visiting whenever I was in town but, it has been a while. I will always treasure me visits with you all and if there is anything you need, please don't hesitate to contact me. Cousin Richard
Richard Johnson
Family
July 11, 2021
I just found out about Rudy today. He was essentially a lifelong friend and tennis partner. It is with great sadness that I express my condolences. He was blessed with a long and productive life.
Dr. Miller F. (Butch) Rhodes
Friend
July 11, 2021
Remembering Cousin Rudy and praying for Barbara and the entire Glover family. With love, John, Amy Rowena and the Alexander family. May God comfort and keep you.
John and Amy Alexander
Family
July 4, 2021
