Russell Mims Sr.

Russell Mims Sr.

JAMES ISLAND – Russell W. Mims Sr., 91, passed away at home on Sept. 29, 2021.

Born in Lamar, he was the son of the late Clinton Mims and Mary Dukes Mims, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a strong Christian faith and had been a member of Bethel United Methodist Church since 1959.

Russell graduated from Orangeburg High School and attended the University of South Carolina. In 1950, he was with the Third Army, 412th Military Government Company and was honorably discharged in 1954. He was in Army Active Reserves until 1959. He worked for William M. Bird and Co., Bird Sales and Phillips Industrial Services until his retirement. Russell was a life member of the James Island Yacht Club and a member of the American Legion, Post #147, James Island. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Mims Flynn.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Mary Crum Mims; sister, Beverly Spears; daughter, Diane Saylors (Greg); son, Russell W. Mims Jr. (Joan). Also surviving are his grandchildren, Gene Saylors (Julia), Courtney Noblet (Nic), Bradley Saylors (Katie), Amanda Mims, Byron Mims (Mary Beth), David Flynn Jr. and Travis Flynn. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.

A family graveside service will be held at New Hope Methodist Cemetery in his beloved Rowesville.

Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 57 Pitt St., Charleston, SC 29401.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I always loved chatting with Mr. Mims and I loved his Gullah accent. I admired his love for Harley riding at an advanced age and believe that he had the nicest family imaginable. I only hope that I can leave such a great legacy. He led a life well lived. I hope his family can take great comfort in all the ways they made him proud.
Carol Armstrong
Other
October 7, 2021
Worked with Russell for several years. As nice a man as anyone would ever meet. Condolences to the family.
Jeff Ridge
Work
October 6, 2021
Me.Mims was a great guy who always chatted like no time had passed. He will be greatly missed!
Lisa New
October 6, 2021
What a good man Russell was ...
Doris Jennings
Other
October 6, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to Russell´s family during this time of remembrance.
Michael Dixon
Friend
October 6, 2021
Russell will be missed. What a fine Christian man! Mary , we are with you in prayers and caring. Jacki and Jim
Jim Ratledge
Other
October 6, 2021
