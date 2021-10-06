Russell Mims Sr.

JAMES ISLAND – Russell W. Mims Sr., 91, passed away at home on Sept. 29, 2021.

Born in Lamar, he was the son of the late Clinton Mims and Mary Dukes Mims, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a strong Christian faith and had been a member of Bethel United Methodist Church since 1959.

Russell graduated from Orangeburg High School and attended the University of South Carolina. In 1950, he was with the Third Army, 412th Military Government Company and was honorably discharged in 1954. He was in Army Active Reserves until 1959. He worked for William M. Bird and Co., Bird Sales and Phillips Industrial Services until his retirement. Russell was a life member of the James Island Yacht Club and a member of the American Legion, Post #147, James Island. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Mims Flynn.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Mary Crum Mims; sister, Beverly Spears; daughter, Diane Saylors (Greg); son, Russell W. Mims Jr. (Joan). Also surviving are his grandchildren, Gene Saylors (Julia), Courtney Noblet (Nic), Bradley Saylors (Katie), Amanda Mims, Byron Mims (Mary Beth), David Flynn Jr. and Travis Flynn. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.

A family graveside service will be held at New Hope Methodist Cemetery in his beloved Rowesville.

Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 57 Pitt St., Charleston, SC 29401.