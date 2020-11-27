Ruth H. Robinson

The life of Ruth H. Robinson, 94, of 279 Oakridge, Orangeburg, will be celebrated at a private graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

She died Saturday, Nov. 21, at her residence.

She died Saturday, Nov. 21, at her residence.

Ruth Hubbard Robinson, loving mother, aunt, friend and community leader, crossed over from this earthly life on Nov. 21, 2020. She was born Sept. 18, 1926, in the Jamison community of Orangeburg County, a daughter of the late Charles Harrison Hubbard and Sarah Hook Hubbard. She was married to the late John Samuel Robinson, who entered eternal rest on Aug. 22, 1996.

Ruth received her early education at Zion School in the Jamison community and at Claflin College secondary school. An exceptional student, she graduated from Zion High School, then received a bachelor of arts degree in English from Claflin University and a Master of Science degree in Education from South Carolina State University. She pursued additional studies at South Carolina State, the University of South Carolina and the College of Charleston.

Her professional career spanned 30 years of teaching in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Allendale counties. A certified reading teacher, she retired in 1986 from Nix Elementary School after 23 years of service, her life having touched thousands of children.

Ruth loved words! She loved the challenge of a crossword puzzle and could spend hours just browsing the dictionary. She often called her daughter to share a new word she had discovered. While she penned a few poems in the late 1950s when she was placed on voice rest following vocal cord surgery, Ruth began writing in earnest after taking a poetry course from Paul Allen at the College of Charleston. In 1996, she published "IMAGES: Mirrored from the Heart," a poetry collection. Earlier, some of her poems were published in "Nostalgia," a local publication; the local newspaper; several anthologies; the Festival of Roses Souvenir Program (1987); and "Miscellany" (1992), the literary journal of the College of Charleston.

Raised in a Christian home, she was nurtured in the Methodist tradition at Zion Methodist Church in Jamison. Following her marriage to John in 1949 (a loving union which lasted until his death in 1996), they joined St. Luke Presbyterian Church in 1951 under the pastorate of the late Rev. William A. Sample, where she continued to be an active and faithful servant of God. In 1983, St. Luke's historic yearbook was published under her leadership as moderator of the Deacon Board. A member of Presbyterian Women, she chaired the Mission Sewing Project, was an usher, a stewardship committee member, and a regular Bible Study attendee. She and her late husband established the John S. and Ruth H. Robinson Scholarship Fund at St. Luke Presbyterian Church to provide financial assistance to young church members who chose to pursue their education beyond high school.

Her life memberships included the NAACP, Claflin's International Alumni Association and VFW Auxiliary Post 8166, where she was also a charter member. A caring and compassionate woman, she supported many local charities and was a volunteer with the Orangeburg Lutheran Church Quilters, making utility quilts for disaster-area distribution. Other affiliations included Church Women United, Orangeburg Mission to Families, Family and Community Leaders.

In her retirement, Ruth found great joy in quilting and she created some masterpieces that she lovingly shared with family and friends. A blue-ribbon quilter, she was a member of Southern Piecemakers and Every Thursday Quilt Guilds, garnering the "Best of Show" grand prize in 2005 at the Orangeburg County Fair.

Ruth treasured her family, not only her children and grandchildren, but her many nieces, nephews and cousins. Whenever a family member celebrated a milestone or an accomplishment, there was an excellent chance that Ruth would be present for the occasion or that she would recognize it in some way if she were unable to attend. She kept in touch with family members right up to the time of her passing.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Tyrone and Elton Robinson; her daughter, Lynn Robinson Miller; grandson, Ashton Miller; granddaughter, Amanda Miller Christensen (Steve); great-grandson, Marlon Christensen; brother, Joseph "Jack" Hubbard (Shirley); sister-in-law, Bernice Hubbard; nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.

Ruth's life will be celebrated at a private graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28. We regret that only a few immediate family members may attend. Those wishing to remember Ruth are invited to make a gift to the John S. and Ruth H. Robinson Scholarship Fund, St. Luke Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 563, Orangeburg SC 29116, or the Claflin Fund, Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.