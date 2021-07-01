Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Atkins Livingston
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Ruth Atkins Livingston

CORDOVA -- Ruth Atkins Livingston, 73, of Cordova, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after a brief illness.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the memorial service.

Mrs. Ruth was born Dec. 28, 1947, in Florence. She was the daughter of the late Alton D. Atkins and the late Novis J. Atkins. She was the owner and operator of Head Lines Total Hair Care. Ruth was a member of Rivelon Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her life. She will be forever missed. She was predeceased by a brother, Alton D. Atkins Jr.

Survivors include her husband, Grady "Jeryl" Livingston of Cordova; daughter, Julie Collins (Kent) of Lexington; sons, Wesley Livingston (Chelsi) of Forest Acres and Everette Livingston (Sumner) of Forest Acres; grandchildren, Adrienne Collins of Lexington, McKinley Livingston of Forest Acres, and Lawton Livingston of Forest Acres; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Greyson; brothers, E.B. Atkins of Swansea and Pearce Atkins (Debbie) of Gilbert; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Rivelon Baptist Church, 395 Rivelon Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, SC
Jul
3
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Everette and family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time. May you find comfort in our loving heavenly Father's care and joy in memories of special times shared. God bless.
Steve and Julie Cason
Other
July 6, 2021
Thinking of your family during this difficult time. Praying fond memories will soon overshadow the sadness of losing sweet Ruth.
Mary Phillips
Other
July 5, 2021
Very sorry for your loss!
Carroll martin
Friend
July 2, 2021
Thinking of you at this difficult time.
Carroll Martin
School
July 2, 2021
Love Judi, Vince and Dickey
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results