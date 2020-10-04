Rutha Mae Dickerson

OLAR -- Mrs. Rutha Mae Dickerson, 75, of 83 Hooks Road, passed away Sept. 29, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 5, 2020, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Bamberg.

Private graveside services will be held for immediate family members only, and a mask must be worn.

Viewing for the public will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.