Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruthie M. Colter

Ruthie M. Colter

IRMO – Funeral services for Ruthie M. Colter, 84, of 205 Scanley Road, formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Oct. 9 at Prisma Health Richland.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Carolyn Franklyn, 152 Scoville St., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family only will be accepting immediate family due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.