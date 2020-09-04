Menu
Ryan Cochran Huffman

Ryan Elizabeth Cochran Huffman

LADSON -- It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Ryan Elizabeth Cochran Huffman announces her sudden departure from the earth plane, due to a stroke, on Aug. 11, 2020, at the age of 41 years.

Ryan was born blonde-haired, blue-eyed, and perfect from the start on Sept. 19, 1978, in Pikeville, Kentucky. She grew up in Lillington, North Carolina, and was a graduate of Harnett Central High School and East North Carolina University with a degree in psychology. Ryan worked with her husband, Jason, in growing their company, Two Rivers Design, and Fabrication.

Ryan will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Jason; her parents, Rebecca Miller Boucher and John Edward Cochran; grandparents, James and Mary Catherine Miller; mother-in-law, Gwen Huffman; her adoring brother, Jordan and his wife, Denneny; as well as her half-brother, and sister, Cole and Kate Cochran.

Ryan was predeceased by her grandparents, Ernest and Audrey Cochran, and her father-in-law, Pell Huffman. She will forever remain in the hearts of her many aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

A private celebration of Ryan's life will be held. Donations in Ryan's memory may be made to the Dorchester Animal Shelter at dorchesterpaws.org.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 4, 2020.
