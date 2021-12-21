Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sallie Jo Malpass Amaker
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Sallie Jo Malpass Amaker

ST. MATTHEWS -- Sallie Jo Malpass Amaker, 80, of St. Matthews, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 22, in the Amaker-Harley-Jeffcoat Family Cemetery in Orangeburg. Levi Campbell will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be Hunter Amaker, Brent Amaker, J.W. Williams, Donnie Williams Jr., Thomas Wetherell and Roger D. Kovach III.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec, 21, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Mrs. Amaker was born on Dec. 31, 1940, in Union. She was the daughter of the late Charles Malpass and the late Ruby Epps Malpass. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Mrs. Amaker was predeceased by her husband, Fred Amaker Jr.; and children, Johnny L. Jackson, Barbara Soles, Fred David Amaker II, Shirley Garrick and Mary Jo Williams.

Survivors include her children, Roy Robinson, Rose Williams (Mike) and Lee Amaker (Anita); 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; brothers, John Wayne Malpass (Edith) and David Malpass; sister, Patricia Spires; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Calhoun Convalescent Home staff and caregivers for their love and care during the last few years.

The friends may call the home of Lee and Anita Amaker.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC
Dec
22
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Amaker-Harley-Jeffcoat Family Cemetery
Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.