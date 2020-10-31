Sally Heape Miller

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Sally Heape Miller, 84, of Orangeburg, entered into eternal rest Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her residence. She was first married to the late Carroll "Sonny" Heape and secondly to the late James Edward Miller.

Born April 3, 1936, in Bamberg County, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Roy Hughes and Nell Rentz Hughes. She was a member of Mount Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church in Neeses. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She deeply loved her family and always had a special bond with each one of her children, their spouses and her grandchildren. She was kindhearted and generous to everyone and never met a stranger.

Surviving are her children, Roy "Butch" Heape and his wife Irma of Hephzibah, Georgia, Elizabeth "Libby" Smith and her husband Ian of Aiken, Susan Rickenbaker and her husband Skeet of Orangeburg, and Wendy Heape Durham and her husband Kip of Covington, Georgia; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Wilma Wilson and her husband Bennie of Bamberg and Eunice "Flusie" Sease and her husband Hallman of Ehrhardt; brother, Bennie Hughes and his wife Marsha of Ehrhardt; sister-in-law, Onita Hughes of Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Michelle Heape Walling; and brothers, Roy Stuckey Hughes and Charles Edward Hughes and his wife Lataine.

Funeral services will be held 2 o'clock, Sunday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2020, at The Brice Herndon Funeral Home, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel. Interment will follow at Mount Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, 2610 Ninety Six Road, Neeses, South Carolina 29107.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt, 803.267.1971. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.