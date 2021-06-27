Sallylu Rhoad Sipple

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Sallylu Rhoad Sipple died peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Her death follows that of her husband of 68 years, Charles Henry Sipple III (Charlie), after only a few short weeks.

She was born on Dec. 4, 1932, to Emmaline Turner Rhoad and Daniel Linder Rhoad Jr. Born in Vidalia, Georgia, Sallylu spent her childhood in Garden City, New York.

She attended Randolph-Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, Virginia. While in college, she met Charlie. They married on Sept. 12, 1952. Sallylu loved living in Lexington, Virginia, while Charlie finished his senior year at Washington and Lee University. In 1955, they returned to his hometown of Savannah, Georgia, to make their home and raise their family.

A visual arts major in college, Sallylu was very artistic and creative. She enjoyed her floral design business, An-Lu Designs, where she arranged fabulous flowers for the altar at St. John's Church, weddings, receptions, and other social events. In later years, she pursued her love of painting, with a special interest in watercolor. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her bridge club. She loved reading and always looked forward to her monthly book club with eight special friends.

Sallylu was a member of St. John's Church, Trustees' Garden Club, and the Women's Board of Bethesda, where she was a past president. She was a former member of the Junior League of Savannah and the Community Children's Theater, Inc.

She is survived by her son, Charles Henry Sipple IV (Chuck) and his wife, Mary Meade; and her daughter, Linder Sipple Suthers, and her husband, John. She had four wonderful grandchildren who brightened her life, Sarah Sipple Allman, and her husband, Andrew; Charles Henry Sipple V (Chip), and his wife, Julie; Holly Suthers Gainer, and her husband, Hugh; and Daniel Allen Suthers, and his wife, Hayley. She had six precious great-grandchildren whom she adored. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Charles Henry Sipple III, her parents, and a sister, Emmaline Fairey Rhoad.

We are thankful for and appreciate the committed and dedicated care given by her caregivers, Shirley Pittman, Alethia Lowery, Carla Gardner, Monica Demery, Maureena Ballard, and Sabrina Mason. We will miss their love and devotion to our parents and our families.

A graveside service will be held in Bonaventure Cemetery on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 3 p.m.

A celebration of life for both our mother and father will follow at the Oglethorpe Club on the Parlor floor. All are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. John's Church, 1 West Macon St., Savannah, GA 31401, the Trustees' Garden Club Endowment Fund, in care of The Savannah Community Foundation, 2225 Norwood Ave., Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406, the Women's Board of Bethesda, P.O. Box 14204, Savannah, GA 31416, the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, or the charity of one's choice.

Please share your thoughts about Sallylu and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.

Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah is in charge of arrangements.