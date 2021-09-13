Rev. Sammie Lee Gordon Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for the Rev. Sammie Lee Gordon Sr., 84, of 1425 Sunset St., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Cornerstone Church, 1481 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Stanley Rivers is officiating.

The Rev. Sammie Lee Gordon Sr., son of the late Ashley Sr. and Julia Gordon, was born in Hampton County, Furman, South Carolina, on April 1, 1937. He departed this life on Sept. 11, 2021.

He was the owner of Gordon's Shoes and Tax Service (the first African American shoe business in South Carolina opened in March 1966), Orangeburg, South Carolina. He was a farm boy who received his early education the schools of Furman and Estill, South Carolina. At the age of 7, he plowed his first mule. At 10, he started a business selling garden seeds. His next adventure was a partnership with a distributor selling candy and cookies. He was the first African American boy to deliver the Savannah morning newspaper. By his early teens, he was managing the family farm and purchased his first tractor. Upon completing high school, he graduated from South Carolina Area Trade School, which is currently known as Denmark Technical College located in Denmark, where he earned his degree. After graduation, he relocated to Orangeburg, where he met and married his wife (a Calhoun County girl). After obtaining his degree in seminary from Southern Methodist College, Rev. Gordon accepted his call to the ministry on March 13, 1983, and was admitted to the Central Annual Conference November 1983 under the administration of Bishop Frederick Calhoun James. He was ordained Itinerant Elder in November 1987 by Bishop Fredrick Calhoun James, also in the Central Conference.

He had been a successful minority businessman for the past 56 years and an AME pastor for over 30 years. He retired from the ministry in which he pastored two circuits and five stations churches. All churches were in the Wateree and Orangeburg District. He was an avid support of the NAACP, and a member of the following organizations: SC State Region Small Business Development Center Advisory Council, AME Church Board of Examiners, Advisory Council for the development of the All Star Bowling Alley and All Star Justice Center, DORA (Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association), Orangeburg CountyChamber of Commerce, Small Business Administration, South Carolina Democratic Party, National Association of Shoe Retailers, Two Ten Footwear Foundation and the Shoe Service Institute of America.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hester Claire Bovain (to whom he was married for 52 years before her passing) and their son, Sandor L. Gordon; two sisters, Reather (Luther) Bolden and Ruthie Gordon; and two brothers, Ashley Gordon Jr. and Willie Gordon.

Sammie is survived by his son, Sammie L. Gordon Jr.; a daughter, Sigma L. Gordon; five grandchildren, James E. Gordon, Simeon L. Gordon, Dominic Y.L. Gordon, Sammie L. Gordon III and Tayana W. Tate, two sisters; Julia (Willie) Crews and Trudell (Lee Arthur) Smith; daughter-in-law, Angela (Sandor) Gordon; and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.

He had a great love and mkorals for his family and people. His motto was "Never complain, and do unto others as you would have them do unto you."

Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 22, from noon to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not receive friends at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

