Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rev. Sammie Lee Gordon Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Rev. Sammie Lee Gordon Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for the Rev. Sammie Lee Gordon Sr., 84, of 1425 Sunset St., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Cornerstone Church, 1481 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Stanley Rivers is officiating.

The Rev. Sammie Lee Gordon Sr., son of the late Ashley Sr. and Julia Gordon, was born in Hampton County, Furman, South Carolina, on April 1, 1937. He departed this life on Sept. 11, 2021.

He was the owner of Gordon's Shoes and Tax Service (the first African American shoe business in South Carolina opened in March 1966), Orangeburg, South Carolina. He was a farm boy who received his early education the schools of Furman and Estill, South Carolina. At the age of 7, he plowed his first mule. At 10, he started a business selling garden seeds. His next adventure was a partnership with a distributor selling candy and cookies. He was the first African American boy to deliver the Savannah morning newspaper. By his early teens, he was managing the family farm and purchased his first tractor. Upon completing high school, he graduated from South Carolina Area Trade School, which is currently known as Denmark Technical College located in Denmark, where he earned his degree. After graduation, he relocated to Orangeburg, where he met and married his wife (a Calhoun County girl). After obtaining his degree in seminary from Southern Methodist College, Rev. Gordon accepted his call to the ministry on March 13, 1983, and was admitted to the Central Annual Conference November 1983 under the administration of Bishop Frederick Calhoun James. He was ordained Itinerant Elder in November 1987 by Bishop Fredrick Calhoun James, also in the Central Conference.

He had been a successful minority businessman for the past 56 years and an AME pastor for over 30 years. He retired from the ministry in which he pastored two circuits and five stations churches. All churches were in the Wateree and Orangeburg District. He was an avid support of the NAACP, and a member of the following organizations: SC State Region Small Business Development Center Advisory Council, AME Church Board of Examiners, Advisory Council for the development of the All Star Bowling Alley and All Star Justice Center, DORA (Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association), Orangeburg CountyChamber of Commerce, Small Business Administration, South Carolina Democratic Party, National Association of Shoe Retailers, Two Ten Footwear Foundation and the Shoe Service Institute of America.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hester Claire Bovain (to whom he was married for 52 years before her passing) and their son, Sandor L. Gordon; two sisters, Reather (Luther) Bolden and Ruthie Gordon; and two brothers, Ashley Gordon Jr. and Willie Gordon.

Sammie is survived by his son, Sammie L. Gordon Jr.; a daughter, Sigma L. Gordon; five grandchildren, James E. Gordon, Simeon L. Gordon, Dominic Y.L. Gordon, Sammie L. Gordon III and Tayana W. Tate, two sisters; Julia (Willie) Crews and Trudell (Lee Arthur) Smith; daughter-in-law, Angela (Sandor) Gordon; and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.

He had a great love and mkorals for his family and people. His motto was "Never complain, and do unto others as you would have them do unto you."

Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 22, from noon to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not receive friends at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 13 to Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
our condolences to The Gordon Family may God keep you in perfect peace,Rev Gordon you have made a differences in so many of our lives you will be remembered by so many people,RIP
MARGAARET FELDER
Friend
September 24, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Nyisha Johnson
Friend
September 24, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family! Rev Gordon was my pastor at Haynes Chapel AME for a number of years. He was a spiritual and honorable man of God.
Betty Moses
September 23, 2021
We will always remember mr. Gordon. We are so sorry for your lost. Our prayers and condolences for the family. Be encourage God is able to carry y´all through this time of losing a love one
The wardlaw/Nelson family
Work
September 22, 2021
Sending Prayers and Condolences to the family of the late Rev Sammie Gordon you have my deepest condolences and prayers from Patricia Bailey and family
Patricia Bailey
Friend
September 22, 2021
My sympathy goes out to the family.He will surely be missed by all.
Sammie Mae Thompson my
September 22, 2021
My condolences to the families of Rev. Gordon. He was such a humble man.
Jamie W Keller
September 22, 2021
Sorry for your loss he surely will be missed.
Sammie Mae Thompson
September 22, 2021
My heart felt condolences to the Gordon family in the loss Rev.Gordon. He was a soft-spoken gentleman. Always had words of encouragement. To be absent from the body is to be present with the lord. God bless and keep you family in his care. My deepest sympathy!!
Geraldine Glivens -James
Friend
September 22, 2021
With deepest sympathy to the Gordon Family. Rev. Gordon was truly a friend and cheerful person. The Evans & Preston Family
coretta evans
Other
September 22, 2021
With deepest sympathy to the family of the late Sammie Gordon, Sr., he truly will be missed, but he's in a better place now. The family of Coretta L Preston Evans
coretta l. evans
Friend
September 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss Mr.Gordon was a nice person My prayers are with y´all during this difficult time
Rosalee Garner
September 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Loui West
Friend
September 14, 2021
My prayers and condolences to you all on the loss of Mr. Gordon he was truly a beacon of light he will truly be missed.
Sonya Disher
September 13, 2021
Condolences to the Gordon family. Your father was a very sincere and humble gentleman who loved the Lord and loved mankind. He loved and cherished his family as well. He will be missed by the Orangeburg Community. May the Lord grant the family peace and comfort at this difficult time.
Janet Fields
Friend
September 13, 2021
My sincere condolences to you&family. Rev. Gordon was such a nice person. I will certainly miss seeing him whenever coming to Gordon´s Shoe Repair Shop. Be encouraged.
Lillie Kinley
Friend
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results