Samuel Marion Bruce Jr.

DENMARK -- Samuel Marion Bruce Jr. (Sammy Jr.), 53, of 5888 Voorhees Road, formerly of Bamberg, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held at the chapel from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.