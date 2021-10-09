Menu
Samuel Marion Bruce Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Samuel Marion Bruce Jr.

DENMARK -- Samuel Marion Bruce Jr. (Sammy Jr.), 53, of 5888 Voorhees Road, formerly of Bamberg, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held at the chapel from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy, Bamberg, SC
Oct
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery
Bamberg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Carroll Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Sending prayers and love to the family I´m going to miss you classmate God only take the best for his garden
Joyce Banks
School
October 10, 2021
I send my deepest love and sympathy to the Bruce family.
James L Laboard
Friend
October 9, 2021
I have known him since he was about 5.Very cheerful young man.Called me Aunt Mary always treated me with respect.Very sorry for you all lost my prayers are with you and the rest of the family. Mary Moody
Mary Moody
Family
October 9, 2021
My deepest condolences to Tracy and his family. My Brother is gone too soon.
Billy Simon
Friend
October 9, 2021
Send Pray to family
Sherry Rowe
October 9, 2021
