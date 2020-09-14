Samuel J. "Billy" Keitt

ORANGEBURG -- Samuel J. "Billy" Keitt passed Sept.8, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Granger Baptist Church Cemetery, 280 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Edward Prince, pastor, officiating.

Public visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to CDC and COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence.

Face mask required for visitation at funeral home and service.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to: [email protected]