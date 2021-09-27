Samuel Allen Rigby Jr.

ANDERSON -- Samuel Allen Rigby Jr. was born July 23, 1932, in Annapolis, Maryland, to the late Samuel A. Rigby Sr. and the late Clara Mae Green Rigby. He passed away peacefully Sept. 24, 2021, at The Legacy in Anderson, surrounded by family.

Sam was raised in Manning and Bennettsville. He was a Navy Airman and served during the Korean War aboard the USS Kenneth Whiting. He attended Clemson College where he played baseball and transferred to The University of South Carolina where he completed his education.

Before relocating to The Legacy Retirement Community in Anderson, he was a longtime resident of Denmark and Bamberg. He was an active member of Bethel Park United Methodist Church, a Boy Scouts of America leader and was a member of the Masonic Lodge 246 for 66 years. At 64 years of age, Sam retired as General Manager of Huttig Building Products in Orangeburg. He was an avid golfer and a lifelong Gamecock fan.

Sam is survived by his three daughters, Lynn Rada (Ken) of Anderson, Pat Binnicker (Joe) of Gilbert, and Beth Clark (Gregg) of Columbia; and his eight grandchildren, Chip Binnicker (Meredith), Ashley Brewer (Kerry), Katie Butler (Neil), Gregory Clark, Allen Koon (Ashlynn), Dr. Sallie Giblin (Scott), Weslie McGregor (Kyle), and Lyndie Clark. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Mary Evelyn Binnicker, Kamdyn Butler, Graham Butler, Cleland Koon, Beau Brewer, Clara Giblin, and Tatum Butler, who affectionately called him "Great Sam." Additionally, he is survived by several nieces and nephews. Sam was predeceased by his wives, Bobbie Proctor Rigby and Mary Arline Kelly. He was also predeceased by his sister, Ann Rigby Altman and his brother, Joe Rigby.

The family would like to thank the staff and residents of The Legacy as well as Hospice of the Upstate and the caretakers from Home Instead.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Bethel Park United Methodist Church in Denmark, with the Rev. Terry A. Roof officiating. The family will receive friends and family one hour before the service in the social hall at Bethel Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Bethel Park United Methodist Church, PO Box 207, Denmark, SC 29042 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105-3678. Sullivan- King Mortuary of Anderson is assisting the family.

