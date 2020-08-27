Menu
Sandr Bair Sheppard

Sandra Bair Sheppard

COLUMBIA -- Sandra Bair Sheppard, 81, of Columbia, passed away Aug. 25, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hungerpiller Cemetery, Elloree. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and visitation. All visitors will be required to wear masks.

Sandra was born in Florence to the late Jacob "Bub" William Bair and the late Amelia Troutman Bair. She retired from Honeywell, formerly Allied Chemical, as a lab technician. She was a member of Manly J.D. Dantzler No. 2633 UDC Chapter and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 641. Sandra was also a member of First Baptist Church, Elloree.

Survivors include her nephew, Vincent A. Vogt and wife, Ruth; and great-niece, Gabrielle Alexis Vogt. In addition to her parents, Sandra was predeceased by a sister, Anna Bair Russell.

Memorials may be made to Hungerpillar Cemetery, c/o Linda Griffin, 262 Horse Pond Road, Elloree, SC 29047.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
