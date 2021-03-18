Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra Bair Johnson
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Sandra Bair Johnson

ORANGEBURG -- Sandra Bair Johnson, 71, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Todd Jeffcoat will be officiating. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

Sandra was born on July 28, 1949, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Jacob Bair and the late Corrine Davis Bair. She enjoyed reading, dancing, going to the beach and the Eagles music. Sandra loved her family and spending time with them. She was a loving daughter, mother, Mimi and friend. She was predeceased by her husband, Eddie Creech; and sisters, June Pipkins and Peggy Zeigler.

Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Garner; son, Jason Creech; grandchildren, Rachel Kirby, Raven Emmanuel, Chase Emmanuel, Jacob Creech; great-grandchildren, Alayah Butler, Ascher Emmanuel; sisters, Jakie Easterling, Linda Williamson (Lewis), Lizzie Pindak (Johnny); brothers, Buddy Bair (Vera), David Bair (Jan), Eddie Bair (Bonnie); and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Thomson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry for your loss. You all are in our prays. Janet and Elaine Elders.
Janet Elders
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results