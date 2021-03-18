Sandra Bair Johnson

ORANGEBURG -- Sandra Bair Johnson, 71, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Todd Jeffcoat will be officiating. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

Sandra was born on July 28, 1949, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Jacob Bair and the late Corrine Davis Bair. She enjoyed reading, dancing, going to the beach and the Eagles music. Sandra loved her family and spending time with them. She was a loving daughter, mother, Mimi and friend. She was predeceased by her husband, Eddie Creech; and sisters, June Pipkins and Peggy Zeigler.

Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Garner; son, Jason Creech; grandchildren, Rachel Kirby, Raven Emmanuel, Chase Emmanuel, Jacob Creech; great-grandchildren, Alayah Butler, Ascher Emmanuel; sisters, Jakie Easterling, Linda Williamson (Lewis), Lizzie Pindak (Johnny); brothers, Buddy Bair (Vera), David Bair (Jan), Eddie Bair (Bonnie); and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Thomson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

