Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sanjonas Matthew Rumph
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dash's Funeral Home
12409 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Sanjonas Matthew Rumph

GREENVILLE -- Mr. Sanjonas Matthew Rumph, 37, of 157 Montague Road, passed away March 22, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, in the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church cemetery, Bamberg.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at the residence of his father, Mack Arthur Rumph, 45 Houser St., Bamberg.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.



Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery
Bamberg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dash's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dash's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Praying you in your loss believing that the Lord Jesus will give you the strength you need to make it
Apostle T A Holman and Family
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results