Sara Jean McCormick

BOWMAN -- Sara Jean McCormick, 73, of Bowman entered her eternal resting place on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St. Orangeburg.

The Rev. Samuel Leonard will be officiating.

We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19.

A private burial will be held.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. McCormick was born on March 6, 1947, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Jesse "Doc" Judy Jr. and the late Lillie Elizabeth Hall. Mrs. McCormick was predeceased by a brother, Marvin Judy. She was a loving mother and grandmother. At times she could be a little sassy, but we loved her more for it.

Survivors include her son, Harry (Marie) McCormick Jr. of Bowman; daughter, Melissa (Dwayne) Chavis of Orangeburg; two grandchildren, Chris (Jennifer) Westbury of Branchville, Ashley (Andrew) Kestler of Cope; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gail Driggers of St. Matthews, Elizabeth Capps of Hendersonville, North Carolina; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call or come by the residence at 1033 Country Road in Bowman.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church at 2610 Ninety Six Road , Neeses, SC 29107 or to First Baptist Church in Bowman at 6605 Charleston Highway Bowman, SC 29018.

