Sara Louise Thomas Turner
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Lake City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Sara Louise Thomas Turner

ORANGEBURG -- Sara Louise Thomas Turner, 81, of Orangeburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg. The family will receive friends following services in the Presbyterian Center. Friends are also welcome to drop by Mrs. Turner's house during the next few days. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Sara was born March 19, 1940, in Williamsburg County. She was the daughter of the late Walter Carroll Thomas and Ruth Gray Thomas. She graduated from Lake City High School in 1958. She met the love of her life Jimmie Turner in Lake City and they lived there until they moved to Orangeburg in 1975. They were married for 51 years before his passing. She attended First Presbyterian Church where she belonged to the John Knox Sunday School class. Sara retired from Orangeburg County Registration and Elections in 2000. After retirement, she and Jimmie were able to spend many years keeping their four grandsons and spending all their free time at Surfside Beach.

Survivors include her daughter, Gay T Neal (Bryan) of Lexington; one son, Walt Turner (Jennifer) of Orangeburg; one sister, Carolyn T. Coker of Kingstree; four grandchildren, Turner and Oliver Neal and Bowen and Davis Turner. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Jim Turner and a sister, Jean T. Smiley.

The family suggest that memorials may be forwarded to First Presbyterian Church, 650 Summers Ave., Orangburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg
Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
