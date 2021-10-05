Sarah L. Bey

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Sarah L. Bey, 89, of 2332 Mall Terrace Court, Orangeburg, will be held at 3 p.m Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia St., Orangeburg, with entombment to follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Pastor James L. Rowson Jr. is officiating.

Ms. Bey passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

Friends may visit the family at 2332 Mall Terrace Court, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.