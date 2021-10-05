Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sarah L. Bey
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Sarah L. Bey

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Sarah L. Bey, 89, of 2332 Mall Terrace Court, Orangeburg, will be held at 3 p.m Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia St., Orangeburg, with entombment to follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Pastor James L. Rowson Jr. is officiating.

Ms. Bey passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

Friends may visit the family at 2332 Mall Terrace Court, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sorry for the loss of our great woman of God and a dear friend. She will be missed
Lettie Felder
October 9, 2021
To the family of Evangelist Mother Sarah Bey We are sorry for your loss of this dear Mother in Christ, and we do know that earth has no sorrow, that Heaven can not heal...We are praying mightily for comfort and strength during this time of bereavement...
Evangelist Carolyn Holley and Mother Eleanor Mack
Friend
October 7, 2021
My condolences and prayers are with all of youv
Linda ARCHIE-SIMMONS
Family
October 6, 2021
Please accept my sympathies to Ms. Sarah's family. She was a special lady and one I'm so thankful to have known. She will be greatly missed.
Janet Antley
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results