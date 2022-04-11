Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sarah Ann "Mrs. Saphire" Chavis
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Sarah "Mrs. Saphire" Ann Chavis

BAMBERG -- Sarah "Mrs. Saphire" Ann Chavis, 77, of Bamberg, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Springtown Baptist Church, 3865 Underpass Road, Bamberg. The Rev. Charles Lukus will be officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The casket will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Austin Cooler, Tony "T" Garrick, Ron Gentry, Kenny Sanders, Tony Still, Cody Fralix, and Jeramy Fralix.

Mrs. Chavis was born on Oct. 31, 1944, in Orangeburg County. She was the daughter of the late Sonny Myers and the late Mamie Lou Chavis Myers. She was a seamstress with Amblers Industries for many years. She was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Chavis.

Survivors include her children, Pamela Steel of Barnwell, Betty J. Hendricks Rayford of North Carolina, Harvey M. Thomas Jr. of West Columbia, Barbara June Zelaya of Salisbury, North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Todd of Bowman; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call the residence or at Thompson Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.