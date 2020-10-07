Scott 'Guy' James Holbert

ORANGEBURG -- Scott "Guy" James Holbert, 49, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Dr. Kimmett Lott will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Thompson Funeral Home Inc.

Guy was born on Aug. 20, 1971, in Wausau, Wisconsin. He was the son of James Roland Holbert and Sharon Knutson Houck. He enjoyed watching Miami Dolphin football, playing golf and singing karaoke. He was a former member of the Orangeburg Part-Time Players, where he starred in several plays including "South Pacific" and "A Street Car Named Desire." He also served proudly on the North Eagle High School Reunion Committee.

Survivors include his parents, James "Jim" Holbert (Wanda), Sharon Houck (Van); son, Skyler Holbert and his mother, Paula Mack; son, Dylan Holbert; brothers, Michael "Mike" Holbert (Pam), Mark Holbert (Tacy); and a number of nieces, nephews and great-nieces.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

