Shamar Kevon Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Shamar Kevon Davis

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. -- Shamar Kevon Davis, 21, of 115 Brookwood Estate Court, died Dec. 2, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from from 2 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy, Orangeburg, SC
Dec
18
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
