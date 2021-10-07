Sharon Kinsey Beckett

SMOAKS -- Ms. Sharon Kinsey Beckett, 57, of Smoaks, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Colleton Medical Center.

Born Nov. 27, 1963, in Walterboro, she was a daughter of Marshall Eugene Kinsey and Mary Helen Carter Smith. She worked at Super 8 Motel for many years. Sharon was a loving person who had a beautiful soul and beautiful smile. She enjoyed reading books and especially loved cookbooks. She loved cooking for her family, walking and pulling practical jokes. Sharon never met a stranger and was known as "Sonic mom" to everyone who worked with her boys. More than anything, Sharon loved her children, her family, and telling others about God. She had read her Bible from beginning to end six times and relied on scripture to get her through daily life.

Surviving are her parents, Marshall Kinsey of Pelion and Helen Smith of Orangeburg; sons, Errol Scott Beckett Jr. and Shannon Eric Beckett, both of Smoaks; sisters, Teresa Baxley of Orangeburg, Annette Zimmerman of Orangeburg and Dorothy Collins (Troy) of Pelion; nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Valerie, Mika, Joey, Montana, Dillon and Little Eddie; nine great-nieces and -nephews, including Jayda, Zariah, Dakota, Noah and Terri'ona; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Samantha Ashley Beckett.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Carters Ford Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Brice Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, (843-538-5408). Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.