Sharon Thompson-Byrd
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Sharon Thompson-Byrd

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Mrs. Sharon Thompson-Byrd, 56, of Cordova, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg

Mrs. Thompson-Byrd was born March 14, 1964. She passed away Monday, Feb. 22.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her husband, Mr. Franklyn Byrd, at 803-308-2205 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a beautiful person, you will definitely be missed by all that have come in contact with you. My deepest condolences to the family. v/r Earl & Carol Chatman
Earl A. Chatman, MSgt, USAF (ret)
March 8, 2021
The Calloway and Buskey family send all of ours prayers and sympathy on the lost of your wife, Sharon. May God continually bless you and your family during this difficult time. God Bless You All!!
Cora Lee Buskey Calloway and Family
March 8, 2021
Thanks for checking on "Pops". Rest In Peace my beloved daughter in love. We loved you so much.
Carlton Troy
March 6, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Thompson family, so glad I was able to meet Sharon with her daughter at my moms (Nancy Canady´s house). Sharon called my mom, mother that was her name for my mom. Mother and her family is sure going to miss you. Thank you for always checking in on my mom Sharon , you and your husband. Prayers going up for all Sharon´s love ones continually. Sharon my love Rest In Peace.
Jalaney Canady
March 6, 2021
Our prayers for your family. I will always cherish the memories we shared and remember the beautiful person you were. Missing my big sis.
Sonia Dingle
March 6, 2021
Sending our Love And Prayers to the Byrd Family may God keep you in his loving arms,God BLess you. The Felder Family.
Laverne Boyd Felder
March 5, 2021
