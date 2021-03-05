Sharon Thompson-Byrd

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Mrs. Sharon Thompson-Byrd, 56, of Cordova, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg

Mrs. Thompson-Byrd was born March 14, 1964. She passed away Monday, Feb. 22.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her husband, Mr. Franklyn Byrd, at 803-308-2205 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

