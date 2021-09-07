Shelby Walling Cooper

COPE -- Shelby Walling Cooper, 83, of Cope, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Monnie Singleton officiating. Burial will follow in Cooperurphy Cemetery at the old Sawney Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Ridgeway.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Shelby's Sons.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Shelby was born in Lodge, a daughter of the late Laurie B. Walling and Bertha Elease Lane Walling. She was a graduate of Edisto H.S. and Orangeburg School of Nursing. She was a retired nurse and spent most of her career at Bamberg Hospital. She was a member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include her daughter, Patricia F Pritcher of Cope; five sons, Borden A. Baker (Sabrina) of Orangeburg, James A. Baker of Cope, Stanley H.Baker (Delaine) of North, Randy L. Mobley (Burnice) of Orangeburg, K.Glyn Mobley (Debbie) of Cope; one stepson Johnny "Buck" Cooper Jr. (Michelle); four stepdaughters, Mary Few, Angie Glisson, April Gordon, Nannie Loner, all of Winnsboro; one brother; three sisters; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Johnny "Pop" W. Cooper Sr.; two sisters; and four brothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, 3379 Columbia Road, South Carolina 29118.

