Sherrie Johnson "Linda" Smoak
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Sherrie 'Linda' Johnson Smoak

ORANGEBURG -- Sherrie "Linda" Johnson Smoak, 72, of Cordova, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Richard Ehrhardt will be officiating. Burial will follow at Smoak Cemetery in Cordova. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, prior to the funeral service.

Linda was born on July 11, 1948, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late G.L. Johnson Jr. and the late Mary "Mickey" Bessinger Johnson. Linda was a member of Edisto Baptist Church in Cope. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Tommy W. Smoak of the home; two daughters, Karen Berry, Lisa (Kevin) Proveaux; two grandchildren, Ronnie (Lauren) Weeks, Kaelyn Proveaux; two great-grandchildren, Charlee Weeks, Ridge Weeks; mother-in-law, Ollie Smoak Nettles; three brothers, Rickey (Linda) Johnson, Al (Pam) Johnson, Glen Johnson; aunt, Martha (Clevie) Boltin; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call or come by the residence.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210 or act.alz.orgonate, or to Edisto Baptist Church, c/o Kenneth Hughes, 3566 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, SC 29039

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC
Dec
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr Tommie & Ms Karen, we are praying for you & your family, God be your strength in your time of sorrow.
Jeanette Barnwell
December 12, 2020
My heart goes out to you and all family. God bless your love.
Annette Resseau Cook
December 11, 2020
Mr.Tommy so sorry to hear about your precious wife Linda.Know that we are praying for you and the rest of the family and if there´s anything we can do for you please let us know,we love you.
Linda Corbett
December 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and yours. Love to all. Dale & Warren
Dale J. Yarbrough
December 10, 2020
Tommy & family, I am so sorry to hear of Linda´s passing. I will always remember Linda´s sincere kindness. You are in our thoughts and prayers. May God bless and keep you.
Debbie (Berry) Davis
December 10, 2020
