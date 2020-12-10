Sherrie 'Linda' Johnson Smoak

ORANGEBURG -- Sherrie "Linda" Johnson Smoak, 72, of Cordova, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Richard Ehrhardt will be officiating. Burial will follow at Smoak Cemetery in Cordova. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, prior to the funeral service.

Linda was born on July 11, 1948, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late G.L. Johnson Jr. and the late Mary "Mickey" Bessinger Johnson. Linda was a member of Edisto Baptist Church in Cope. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Tommy W. Smoak of the home; two daughters, Karen Berry, Lisa (Kevin) Proveaux; two grandchildren, Ronnie (Lauren) Weeks, Kaelyn Proveaux; two great-grandchildren, Charlee Weeks, Ridge Weeks; mother-in-law, Ollie Smoak Nettles; three brothers, Rickey (Linda) Johnson, Al (Pam) Johnson, Glen Johnson; aunt, Martha (Clevie) Boltin; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call or come by the residence.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210 or act.alz.orgonate, or to Edisto Baptist Church, c/o Kenneth Hughes, 3566 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, SC 29039

