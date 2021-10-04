Sherry L. Starkes

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Sherry L. Starkes, 51, of 1496 Ashley St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, with interment to follow. Apostle Betty Robinson is officiating.

Ms. Starkes passed away Friday, Oct. 1, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

Friends may call at the residence, 1496 Ashley St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

