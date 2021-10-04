Menu
Sherry L. Starkes
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Sherry L. Starkes

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Sherry L. Starkes, 51, of 1496 Ashley St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, with interment to follow. Apostle Betty Robinson is officiating.

Ms. Starkes passed away Friday, Oct. 1, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

Friends may call at the residence, 1496 Ashley St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Oct. 4 to Oct. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending thoughts prayers condolences to the family. Ms.Sherry will always be remembered beautiful lady.We were sad to hear she passed.We always asked for her and sat in her section at the House of Pizza.
Melissa Williamson and Bonnie Williamson
Friend
October 19, 2021
We would like to send our deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of my classmate your smile and genuine heart are truly going to be missed rip sweetie
Nita Dickson&family
Family
October 15, 2021
My condolences to the starkes family in this time of bereavement. Going to miss that beautiful smile and that generous personality, I loved you but god loved you best so take your rest baby girl
Gloria Bonaparte
October 15, 2021
Timmy and I are so sorry for your loss of a great woman!! Prayers for all of you during and after this most difficult time. We loved Sherry!
Michelle Newsome
October 15, 2021
Your loved one created so many beautiful memories; a life that you can truly celebrate even as you grieve. You have my heart's deepest sympathies.
Stephanie V. Whaley-Andrews
Friend
October 15, 2021
Sabrina and family the Shafers are so sorry for the unexpected loss of Sherry.May you find your way thru your sorrow and may God bless your family at this difficult time.We will all truly miss Sherry and May she Rest In Peace.
TIM SHAFER & FAMILY
Work
October 15, 2021
My deepest sympathy, may your memories comfort you.
Donna Kennerly Jacobs
Work
October 7, 2021
I sure did love you Sherry. Will be praying for comfort for your family. I know you will be missed.
Wendi Chavis
October 6, 2021
Condolences to you all. I often text Sabrina just to find out where you girls were. You enjoyed your life, you girls were always together and always with a smile on your faces. We are all just numb. God makes no mistakes. Until we meet again
Andrea
October 6, 2021
I am still in disbelief. Sherry could light up any room. The brightest personality. Our deepest condolences to her family. God bless.
The Moorer Family
Friend
October 6, 2021
My prayers are with you. Praying and praying for the family.
Frances Bruce
Friend
October 6, 2021
My condolences to the Starks and extended family. Sherry will truly be missed by us all. She shared that beautiful smile and heartfelt genuiness with her family, friends and classmates. Sherry was a rare soul that touched everbody by her presence. I will truly miss seeing & talking to her but GOD called her home. We all love her and will take this loss one day at a time. I feel so blessed for the time that she was in my life. Fly beautiful butterfy!!! Take ur Rest Friend!!!
Melanie Moore
October 5, 2021
Ms. Gladys Starkes ,Sabrina, Vince, James and the Starkes Family and to Sherry children sorry to hear of your loss. You all are in our prayers.
Larry & Judy Cleckley
October 5, 2021
Wow my long time child hood friend and classmate your truly going to be missed to the family and friends you all have deepest sympathy and condolences rip my sweet friend and that beautiful smile
Nita Dickson
Family
October 5, 2021
I am still in disbelief Sherry that you are going. When we first met, it was like I known you for a life time. Sherry, Everytime I've seen you, you always had that smile that lights up s room. You will deeply be missed terribly but God saw a beautiful flower that He wanted in his Garden and Sherry that beautiful flower was you. Rest in Peace my friend. I will never forget you.
Barbara Cleckley
Friend
October 5, 2021
My Condolences to you and your family.
Sheila Thomas
Friend
October 4, 2021
We love you Ms.Sherry, you will forever stay in our hearts and prayers. I can´t wait to dance with you again!
Carina, Levi and Jacob
Friend
October 4, 2021
Sending prayers and sympathy from The Parkers (Sicklerville NJ. May your burdens and sorrow be lighter as the days go on and may her memories flourish in every life and heart that she touched. God bless you all. The hilltop forever!
Sherry (Whetstone) Parker
Other
October 4, 2021
You will be remembered for your beautiful smile and pleasant personality. I am still in disbelief but it is reality and my heartfelt condolences to the family. Get your rest my sister with the ancestors.
Terry J. Frederick
October 4, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry the family through their grief. She was such sweet, nice, unique woman god loves her best
Tesha Felder Rivers
October 4, 2021
condolences to The Starks Family may God keep you in perfect peace during your time of sadness. Psalm 91 tells us how God keeps us under his wings. The Boyd Family And The Jarvis Family
Margaret L Felder
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results