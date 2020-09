Shirl Elaine Greene

ORANGEBURG -- Shirl Elaine Greene, 52, of 762 Berry St., died Sept. 13, 2020, at Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her mother, Dorothy Dorsey, 2090 Loblolly Lane, Orangeburg, daily from 4 to 7 p.m., and at the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19 and asks everyone to please wear a mask.