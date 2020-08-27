Menu
Shirley 'Grannie' Ruth Peay

BAMBERG -- Shirley "Grannie" Ruth Peay, 89, wife of the late William T. Peay, entered into rest Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, after a period of declining health. She was a daughter of the late Franklin Harvey and Frances Hess Peay.

Mrs. Peay was retired from the Bamberg Hospital after many years of service and was a member of St. George Baptist Church.

She is survived by three daughters, Sherry Cogger (Thom), Trudy Wingard and Mitzi Berry (Todd), and a son, Mike Peay. Additional survivors are seven grandchildren, Robyn Martin, Jay Cogger, Tabitha Allen, Josh Wingard, Ben Peay, Britni Adams and Brandon Berry, and six great-grandchildren, Hannah Allen, Amelia Wingard, Grady Wingard, Benjamin Cogger, Emily Allen and Aiden Allen. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Frances Ament and Betty Russo, and a brother, Harvey Ruth.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday Aug. 30, in the chapel of Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., Bamberg (803-245-2828).

Cooner Funeral Home, Bamberg, is in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
