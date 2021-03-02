Stacey S. Keller

ORANGEBURG -- With sadness in our hearts, Stacey S. Keller of Orangeburg passed away quite suddenly on Feb. 21, 2021.

Stacey will be missed by her family and friends. We are confident that she is in God's hands now.

O God to whom mercy and forgiveness belong, hear our prayers on behalf of your servant Stacey, whom you have called out of this world, and because Stacey put her hope and trust in you, we ask that she be carried safely home to heaven and come to enjoy your eternal reward.

There will be a memorial service for Stacy at 11 a.m. March 3, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2202 Riverbank Drive, Orangeburg.